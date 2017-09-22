Variety reports that Headey, Hamill and Bradley are joining the cast of Guillermo Del Toro’s animated series for its second 13 episode run, which is due to premiere on Netflix in late 2017.

Trollhunters tells the tale of teenager Jim (voiced by the late Anton Yelchin) who discovers he’s the first human charged with protecting a secret civilisation of good trolls from a secret civilisation of bad trolls (the Gumm Gumms from the Darklands).

Yelchin will continue to voice the lead character as he recorded enough dialogue before his death, Del Toro told Entertainment Weekly.

More like this

Who will the new cast members be playing? Well, Heady’s keeping things totally Cersei by taking on the role of a villainous sorceress and Hamill’s embracing the dark side as the evil older brother of one of the show’s established characters.

Bradley, meanwhile, will lend his voice to a mysterious figure with magical powers. We can’t help but wonder if this curious character might come with a big blue police box too?

Stranger things have happened in the Whoniverse, in fairness…

Advertisement

Trollhunters season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix in 2017