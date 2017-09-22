Doctor Who, Star Wars and Game of Thrones stars unite for Netflix's Trollhunters
Guillermo Del Toro's worked magic to bring stars of the three franchises together in his Netflix animated series
What do Game of Thrones’ Cersei Lannister, Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker and Doctor Who’s second First Doctor have in common?
Well, they’re all working on Netflix’s Trollhunters: actors Lena Headey, Mark Hamill and David Bradley have signed on to voice characters in the show’s second series.
Variety reports that Headey, Hamill and Bradley are joining the cast of Guillermo Del Toro’s animated series for its second 13 episode run, which is due to premiere on Netflix in late 2017.
Trollhunters tells the tale of teenager Jim (voiced by the late Anton Yelchin) who discovers he’s the first human charged with protecting a secret civilisation of good trolls from a secret civilisation of bad trolls (the Gumm Gumms from the Darklands).
Yelchin will continue to voice the lead character as he recorded enough dialogue before his death, Del Toro told Entertainment Weekly.
Who will the new cast members be playing? Well, Heady’s keeping things totally Cersei by taking on the role of a villainous sorceress and Hamill’s embracing the dark side as the evil older brother of one of the show’s established characters.
Bradley, meanwhile, will lend his voice to a mysterious figure with magical powers. We can’t help but wonder if this curious character might come with a big blue police box too?
Stranger things have happened in the Whoniverse, in fairness…
Trollhunters season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix in 2017