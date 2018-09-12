“There’s a big problem with masculinity and homosexuality that they can’t somehow go hand in hand,” he said. “That we can’t have someone in a Marvel movie who’s gay in real life and plays some superhero. I mean, when is that going to happen?”

Actor Thandie Newton – who appeared in the interview alongside Harington, Emily Hampshire and director Xavier Dolan to promote their upcoming movie The Death and Life of John F Donovan – echoed the sentiment.

“It is changing, but we have to get behind those changes and keep pushing it,” Newton said.

As well as a shortage of LGBTQ actors, some have criticised Marvel for its lack of such characters. Thor: Ragnarok’s Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Black Panther’s Okoye (Danai Gurira) appear to be the exception – but both their sexualities were not discussed on screen.

However, earlier this year Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that the MCU would soon feature LGBTQ superheroes, “both ones you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen”.

They could feature in the Captain Marvel film (with Brie Larson), Spider-Man: Far From Home or one of the many as-yet unannounced films that will follow Avengers 4.

