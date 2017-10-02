Netflix cancelled Sense8 in June, but a mass fan outcry on social media – which saw viewers bemoaning the loss of what they felt was one of the most diverse and inclusive shows on TV – inspired the streaming service to renew the show for one final outing.

The special was announced with a heartfelt letter from the show's creator Lana Wachowski on Twitter, which credited the revival to the fans.

"The passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up like the fist of Sun to fight for this show was beyond what anyone was expecting", the letter read. "Improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought Sense8 back to life". Read it in full below.

The sci-fi drama, which revolves around a group of young people from around the world who are connected by a supernatural force which has bestowed them all with superpowers, also stars former Lost star Naveen Andrews and Tuppence Middleton (War and Peace).

The two-hour Sense8 finale will arrive on Netflix in 2018.