Wilmington’s local film commission director Johnny Griffin is thrilled Fox is shooting its new show in town. "We are certainly excited that once again Wilmington has been chosen as the home for another TV series," he said. "This series will continue Wilmington's long running success with television production."

Wilmington is becoming quite the hub for shooting. The fourth and final season of HBO's Eastbound & Down starring Danny McBride, science-fiction horror Under the Dome, based on the Stephen King novel, and Jason Castro’s film The Perfect Summer are also filming in the area.

Visit the USA with Radio Times Travel, click here for more info

More like this

Advertisement

See the trailer for the new show here: