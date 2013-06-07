Fox series Sleepy Hollow to shoot in North Carolina
The 20th Century Fox Television show starring Tom Mison, Orlando Jones and Katia Winter will film the first season this July in Wilmington
Fox will film its new series Sleepy Hollow starring Tom Mison (One Day), Orlando Jones (Say It Isn’t So), and Katia Winter (Dexter) from this July through to December in Wilmington North Carolina.
The series will be brought to us from the producers of Star Trek and Transformers and is based on Washington Irving's classic The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, published in 1820. In Fox’s creepy fantasy the protagonist Colonel Ichabod Crane wakes from his death 250 years later, and finds himself in the present day. Other weird stuff is also going on – a headless horseman turns the town of Sleepy Hollow upside-down.
Wilmington’s local film commission director Johnny Griffin is thrilled Fox is shooting its new show in town. "We are certainly excited that once again Wilmington has been chosen as the home for another TV series," he said. "This series will continue Wilmington's long running success with television production."
Wilmington is becoming quite the hub for shooting. The fourth and final season of HBO's Eastbound & Down starring Danny McBride, science-fiction horror Under the Dome, based on the Stephen King novel, and Jason Castro’s film The Perfect Summer are also filming in the area.
See the trailer for the new show here: