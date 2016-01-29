And it seems as though the author is pretty pleased with his new leading man.

“I'm thrilled that Ricky has been cast as Shadow," Gaiman continued in an official statement.

"His auditions were remarkable. The process of taking a world out of the pages of a book and putting it onto the screen has begun. American Gods is, at its heart, a book about immigrants, and it seems perfectly appropriate that Shadow will, like so much else, be coming to America. I'm delighted Ricky will get to embody Shadow. Now the fun starts.”

The author didn't stop there, promising that the show would be as diverse as the novel.