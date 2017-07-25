The presentation on Friday 25th August 2017 follows a panel talk in which Davies will discuss creating some of the UK’s best television dramas, from shows like Bob & Rose – starring Alan Davies as a gay man who has an affair with his female best friend – to The Second Coming which starred Christopher Eccleston as the son of God.

Following his work on Doctor Who and spin-offs Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures, more recently Davies created Cucumber, Banana, Tofu for Channel 4, three interconnected drama series which earned Davies the BAFTA for Best Drama Writer.

Davies then went on to adapt A Midsummer Night’s Dream for BBC1, and is currently working on A Very English Scandal, the story of disgraced politician Jeremy Thorpe, for the same channel.

More like this

Diederick Santer, the Edinburgh TV Festival’s Advisory Chair said: “I am delighted that Russell is returning to the TV Festival to receive our Outstanding Achievement Award. He’s the man behind some of the nation’s favourite dramas, and his career continues to be incredibly successful and remarkably varied. I am very excited to hear what will no doubt be an insightful and funny look back over 30 years of great work.

"And with his long-term collaborator Nicola Shindler of Red asking the questions, we can be sure there’ll be no holds barred.”

Advertisement

The Davies session is one of a number that is being made available to the public. Tickets are available here.