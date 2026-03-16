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For All Mankind aged its 46-year-old star up by 40 years with a painstaking process – here's how they did it
Makeup and prosthetics artist Jason Collins reveals how he transformed 46-year-old Joel Kinnaman into a convincing 80-year-old.
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Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 3:00 pm
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