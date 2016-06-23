The actor has already had the blessing of former companion Jenna Coleman. Mackie shared a shot of the bouquet of flowers that Coleman had sent her for the first day of filming.

A week ago, Mackie and Peter Capaldi sat down for the first read-through of the series 10 script. Now they are already setting to work in Cardiff city centre.

Doctor Who will return for a Christmas special this year. Series 10 will air in 2017.