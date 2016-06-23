First pictures from the set of Doctor Who series 10 revealed
New companion Pearl Mackie is wrapping up warm as the new companion kicks off filming in Cardiff with Peter Capaldi
Pearl Mackie has been snapped in the first official picture from the set of Doctor Who series 10.
The Who newcomer, who plays new companion Bill, was seen script in hand and a cup of something warming as Doctor Who began shooting in Cardiff.
The actor has already had the blessing of former companion Jenna Coleman. Mackie shared a shot of the bouquet of flowers that Coleman had sent her for the first day of filming.
A week ago, Mackie and Peter Capaldi sat down for the first read-through of the series 10 script. Now they are already setting to work in Cardiff city centre.
Doctor Who will return for a Christmas special this year. Series 10 will air in 2017.