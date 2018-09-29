Still, she hasn’t forgotten everything, telling her new pals that “half an hour ago [she] was a white-haired Scotsman” in reference to her predecessor as the Doctor, Peter Capaldi, whose costume she’s still wearing.

Overall, the new footage promises a low-key introduction to Whittaker’s Doctor – despite the amnesia, she doesn’t seem to be suffering too much physically post-regeneration – with a few nods to the past.

Now all we have to is wait for over a week to see the other 59 minutes of the episode…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Sunday 7th October at 6.45pm