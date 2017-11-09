"Hey everyone! I don't wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom, but if you are for real you will not harass my friends, or co-workers. Ya'll know who you are," the actor tweeted on Wednesday evening.

"Why I even have to tweet that, I don't know. Anyone who calls themselves a 'fan' and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous. Think b4 ya type boiiii," he added in a follow-up tweet.

Last week, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner criticised a faction of "super weird" fans for waiting outside hotels and taking unwanted photographs of the show’s child actors.

More like this

Wolfhard's bemusement at a minority's reactions to the show was shared by many on Twitter.

Other's praised Wolfhard's message:

Wolfhard's comments come amidst a growing discussion surrounding the treatment of the young stars of Netflix's breakout show, with certain factions of the media and the public coming under scrutiny for seemingly 'sexualising' the teenage stars.

Advertisement

Stranger Things 2 is available on Netflix now