Marvel boss says there’s “ideas” for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2

Season one of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hasn’t even landed on Disney Plus yet, but director Kari Skogland has already hinted that a second season could be in the works.

The show sees Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes team up for a new adventure following the retirement of their best pal Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. In an interview with The Direct, Skogland said “there’s nothing I didn’t get to do in [season one], and yet there’s so much more to do.”

She added: “Let’s hope that there is a season two. I have no idea whether there will be or not, but I do know, there’s always more stories to explore and more characters to go down the rabbit hole with.”

If there’s one man who’d know for sure whether the show has a future, it’d be Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Speaking at a recent press conference, Feige said (via Deadline): “We get asked (that question) much more in television, because people expect it to be like what they know before: Where’s season 2?

“We approached it like the movies: We better make this great, because we won’t be able to do another one. [But] if we’re able to do another one, there’s certainly ideas.”

It’s not a confirmation by any stretch, but it’s a hopeful outlook. Considering The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast includes an impressive selection of new and returning faces, there’s definitely plenty of room to delve further into Sam and Bucky’s world – especially since season one will only be six episodes long.

As well as the titular heroes, the show welcomes Sharon Bennet (Emily VanCamp), villain Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes/War Machine (Don Cheadle) back to the MCU. But eagle-eyed fans suspect the series will also introduce Red Skull’s daughter Sin after the trailer was released.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney Plus on Friday 19th March.