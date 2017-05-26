The story is called The Pyramid at the End of the World, making it one of the rare episodes that includes the name of another episode title inside it (that's 2005’s The End of the World, fact fans).

When is it on TV?

The episode will air on Saturday 27th May at 7.45pm, a slightly later time than most of the episodes this series (which have so far ranged from 7.15 to 7.25) due to the schedule accommodating the FA Cup.

What happens in it?

A mysterious ancient Pyramid appears, causing an international crisis.

As series showrunner Steven Moffat exclusively told us:

“Fear is inefficient. We must be loved.”

A 5,000-year-old pyramid stands at the centre of a war zone, where the Chinese, Russian and American armies are about to clash. There are many problems with that, but the one that intrigues the Doctor is this: there wasn’t a pyramid there yesterday. The Doctor, Bill and Nardole face an alien invasion unlike any other – before conquest can begin, these aliens need the consent of the human race.

Who’s in it?

Peter Capaldi, Pearl Mackie and Matt Lucas return as the Doctor, Bill and Nardole, with Tony Gardner, Nigel Hastings, Togo Igawa and Ronke Adekoleujo among the guest stars for the episode.

However, despite appearing in both episode 6 and the following episode 8, Michelle Gomez' Missy is absent from this episode.

Who’s written it?

Peter Harness, who previously wrote 2015’s critically-acclaimed two parter The Zygon Invasion/The Zygon Inversion, is back to co-write this episode with Steven Moffat. It was directed by Daniel Nettheim, who also helmed the previous episode Extremis.

Who are the baddies?

As revealed at the end of episode 6, the nefarious Monks will reappear in the next instalment with more evil plans for humanity after testing out an invasion plan in a special simulation.

Anything else?

Well, there’s one school of thought that suggests the Doctor will perform a mini-regeneration in either this or the next episode, healing his eyes and recovering from his blindness while also explaining why early trailers for the series seem to show him regenerating early. This could all be a red herring though, so treat it with a pinch of salt.