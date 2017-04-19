The story is called Oxygen, and apparently the titular gas will play a crucial role in the episode’s storyline. Though in a way, we suppose it does in every Doctor Who episode. People breathe.

When is it on TV?

Almost certainly Saturday 13th May, barring any schedule changes.

What happens in it?

The Doctor, Bill and Matt Lucas’s Nardole head into space, and end up on a space station (above) facing terrifying monsters and the worst of humanity.

As Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat exclusively told us:

“You only see the true face of the universe when it’s asking you for help.”

The Doctor, Bill and Nardole answer a distress call in deep space, and find themselves trapped on board space station Chasm Forge. All but four of the crew have been murdered – and the dead are still walking! In a future where oxygen is sold by the breath, and space suits are valued more highly than their occupants, the Tardis crew battle for survival against the darkest evil of all.

Who’s in it?

Joining Peter Capaldi’s Doctor and Pearl Mackie’s Bill is Matt Lucas as part-time companion Nardole, while guest stars will include Kieran Bew as Ivan, Justin Salinger, Peter Caulfield as Dahhren, Mimi Ndiweni and Karen Brayben as Ellie.

Who’s written it?

Jamie Mathieson, who previously wrote 2014’s Mummy on the Orient Express, fan-favourite episode Flatline and series 9’s The Girl Who Died, will be continuing his successful recent run of Who writing. Oxygen will be directed by Charles Palmer.

Who are the baddies?

Based on Moffat’s introduction and footage in the latest trailers, it seems like the series is finally bringing some sort of space zombie into the world, and we just can’t wait to see them in action.

Anything else?

It’s possible this new episode has been teased by an unusual promotional shoot on London’s South Bank…