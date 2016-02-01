Elisabeth Sladen’s professional acting career began in the early 1970s with minor roles in Coronation Street, Z Cars and Some Mothers Do ‘Ave’ Em. Although she would throughout her life work on an eclectic mix of projects, it will be as one much loved time-travelling journalist that she will always be remembered, Sarah Jane Smith.

Advertisement

Sladen began her portrayal Smith in 1973, acting initially as a companion to Jon Pertwee, the third Doctor, and continuing by the side of Tom Baker, the fourth Doctor, until 1976.