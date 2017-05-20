Still blind, the Time Lord does seem to at last confess his new situation to companion Bill (Pearl Mackie) as he takes on a foe with enough vast resources and power to run an entire simulation of human history just for a dry run of invasion.

Can the Doctor save the day from baddies who’d tax him even if he was at full strength? Will the Monks’ mysterious prediction that humanity will be destroyed “by its own hand” come to pass? And will Michelle Gomez’ Missy have a part to play in the defence of Earth?

It’s going to be a long seven-day wait to find out.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Saturday 27th May at the later time of 7.45pm