Earth goes to war in new Doctor Who episode trailer
The Doctor’s still blind in what's become surprise two-part story
After an episode full of twists and surprise villain introductions we’re especially excited to see what happens next in Doctor Who, especially because a new trailer makes clear that this week’s entry was (contrary to expectations) secretly the first in a two-part story due to continue next week. Those sneaky so-and-sos!
In the teaser for The Pyramid at the End of the World (co-written by Peter Harness and Steven Moffat), we see the Doctor taking charge when the nasty Monks plant a mysterious Pyramid on Earth, prompting a serious military response from the Chinese, Russian and American armies.
Still blind, the Time Lord does seem to at last confess his new situation to companion Bill (Pearl Mackie) as he takes on a foe with enough vast resources and power to run an entire simulation of human history just for a dry run of invasion.
Can the Doctor save the day from baddies who’d tax him even if he was at full strength? Will the Monks’ mysterious prediction that humanity will be destroyed “by its own hand” come to pass? And will Michelle Gomez’ Missy have a part to play in the defence of Earth?
It’s going to be a long seven-day wait to find out.
Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Saturday 27th May at the later time of 7.45pm