"Dune is a movie about the capacity of adaptation,"director Villeneuve said. "There's a lot of things that are changing - and that's why Dune is more relevant than ever."

Showing the huge scape of the movie as Chalemet's Paul learns his destiny and delivers some of the book's most famous scenes (the worms! The "fear is the mind-killer" bit!), the first-look trailer is sure to have fans itching to see more - just a shame there's still a few weeks to wait before they can check out the whole thing.

After the arrival of the full-length trailer was teased yesterday, the clip gives a glimpse at the upcoming movie, which boasts a cast including Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and more.

More like this

The trailer introduces Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Bardem as Stilgar, Momoa as Duncan Idaho and Stellan Skarsgård Baron Harkonnen among many others, with the cast and Villeneuve introducing the trailer with an extended Q&A session where they discussed their characters and the world of Dune in a conversation with US talkshow host Stephen Colbert.

"There is a metaphor, and I think a lesson in this movie for everyone," Chalamet said.

"This film set the bar in how I want to have my career go," added Momoa. "I learned so much every day and I laughed constantly. I felt beautiful."

David Lynch first adapted Herbert's novel into a film of the same name back in 1984 starring Kyle MacLachlan, and other adaptations have been attempted and scrapped over the years.

Advertisement

Dune is scheduled for release in cinemas 18th December. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.