Doom Patrol season 3: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news

A third series of Doom Patrol is on its way, with DC’s team of oddballs ready to take on a new challenge following an eventful second season.

The series follows a group of heroes, who all got their powers via tragic accidents and are shunned by society.

The third series is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max after DC’s online platform moved away from originals, and is expected to land in the UK via StarzPlay.

Based on the DC comics of the same name, the series takes place on a different continuity than Titans, despite featuring actors playing the same roles – April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainer/Negative Man and Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele/Robotman.

But what’s in store for DC’s part support group, part strange hero team? Read on for everything you need to know about Doom Patrol season three.

Doom Patrol season 3 release date

CONFIRMED: Doom Patrol season three will land on HBO Max on 23rd September. It’s unclear at this stage whether it will also arrive in the UK on the same date.

This side of the Atlantic, the series airs on StarzPlay, which can be accessed via Amazon Prime Video or the Apple TV app. Seasons one and two are currently available to view on StarzPlay.

Doom Patrol season 3 trailer

The series’ US streamer HBO Max released a teaser trailer in August, hinting at what’s to come for the superpowered gang. Check it out below:

Doom Patrol season 3 cast

As well as Bowlby, Bomer and Fraser reprising their roles, Timothy Dalton’s Niles Caulder/the Chief, Diane Guerrero’s Jane aka Crazy Jane and Jovian Wade as Victor Stone/Cyborg are all set to return.

It’s unclear whether Abigail Monterey will return as the Chief’s daughter Dorothy after she disappeared alongside the Candlemaker at the end of season two.

Some new faces will also be joining the team. Doctor Who and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Michelle Gomez will play Madame Rouge, who arrives from the future with a mission she can’t remember.

Micah Joe Parker (Flash), Wynn Everett (Agent Carter), Miles Mussenden (Cloak & Dagger), Anita Kalathara and Gina Hiraizumi will play the members of the Sisterhood of Dada (better known as the Brotherhood of Dada in the comics).

Ty Tennant and Sebastian Croft will star as the duo behind the Dead Boy Detective Agency, with Madalyn Horcher joining as the sarcastic medium teen they hang out with.

Doom Patrol season 3 plot: What will happen?

It’s likely season three will pick up right where season two left of, as pandemic-related delays meant the second series had to be cut one episode short.

We’ll hopefully find out what happened to Dorothy after she went off with the Candlemaker – potentially to the past, though most likely to somewhere where he couldn’t hurt her father and friends. Jane’s fate was also left up in the air as she was trapped in the Underground.

We also know Niles Caulder is dying, and whether he accept this fate or continues seeking immortality will likely play a big part in season three.

With a new hero from the future (Michelle Gomez’s Madam Rouge) and the Sisterhood of Dada and the Dead Boy Detective Agency confirmed, it’s definitely shaping up to be an exciting – and, of course, weird – run.

