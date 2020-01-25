Donald Trump's new US Space Force logo looks a lot like Star Trek's Star Fleet insignia
Star Trek fans (and stars) have noticed more than a few similarities to the Star Fleet Command logo...
Donald Trump's United States Space Force may be hoping to boldly go where no man has gone before... but unfortunately, the same can't be said for whoever designed its logo.
Star Trek fans have been quick to point out that Trump's newly-revealed logo for the sixth branch of the US military bears more than a little resemblance to the famed Star Fleet Command logo in the Star Trek franchise.
After the US president posted the image on his favourite social media platform, Twitter, Trekkies immediately filled the comments section below.
George Takei, who played Sulu in the original Stark Trek, posted a side-by-side comparison of the two logos with the comment: "There is nothing sacred anymore."
Actress Mia Farrow also posted her reaction on Twitter, commenting: "Looks familiar."
Will Star Trek's copyright owners be wading into the debate next? Watch this space...