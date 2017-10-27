The next series will air in 2018 on AMC. An Amazon Prime UK air date has not been announced.

This team of three have been on a road trip to find God, landing them in the middle of a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everything in between. Season two saw them head to New Orleans, and then to Angelville to rescue Tulip.

Advertisement

Preacher is based on the series of graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon.