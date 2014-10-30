In fact, there's a whole Dogtor Who competition going on Tumblr for you to create your own version of a Doctor with the head of a dog.

Meanwhile, from multicoloured scarfs to Sonic Screwdrivers, these dogs are rocking the various Time Lord looks, and we like them... (it is Friday after all)

Working that oversize scarf...

More like this

via chelseastheday Tumblr

A lesson in going the whole hog

via deviantart

At least he's not peeing on it.

via spookyrichhouse Tumblr

Someone tell him when the extra calling day is

via misurkaful Tumblr

The casual Doctor. Kicking back. Letting the jacket do the talking.

via paradisetowers Tumblr

"I'm handsome, right?"

via da5idt Tumblr

So ready for his close up

via lovehimtoruins Tumblr

Totally owning it.

via @House_My_Dog Twitter

Have your own Dogtor Who pics? Send them to emma.daly@radiotimes.com

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes