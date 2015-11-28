https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ll7WTGySCA&showinfo=0

Missy explains that the Dalek machinery automatically converts all positive emotions inside the suit into negative actions. Any strong emotion at all causes the weapon to fire. It's an idea that was raised before in last series' Into the Dalek, when the Doctor called this filter "evil refined as engineering."

But wait, Misterv3 asks, doesn't that mean that actual Daleks trapped inside the suit don't have a choice? They might actually be really nice guys, forced into doing terrible things.

So, if Clara can't express her own thoughts whilst in the Dalek, how do we know that the actual Daleks are not actually capable of emotions other than hatred? We already know that Daleks have prisons. It seems to me that Daleks are oppressed by their rulers, unable to express themselves. Those who go against the Supreme Dalek's masterplan are locked away or killed. There is no reason to believe that the Daleks as a species are evil. Even after 'Into the Dalek' the Doctor keeps on bloody killing them. What a dick

Damn. It's enough to make you feel sorry for the knobbly wheelie bins.