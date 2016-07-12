As the long dark night of our Doctor Who-less year drags on we’ll happily descend on any details about 2017’s series 10 that are thrown our way, so this new set picture of Peter Capaldi signing autographs while in costume has nicely tided us over for a bit.

And interestingly, there may actually be some new details in it – it looks to us like the Twelfth Doctor will be sporting a SLIGHTLY different look in next year’s adventures, with a slightly longer dark coat (similar to the one he wore in series 9 finale Hell Bent) and a slightly baggier, grey hoodie (whereas previously he’s mainly stuck with blue).