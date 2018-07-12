Luke Skywalker met a tragic and controversial end in Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi, but many fans are still hopeful that he will feature in the upcoming Episode IX in one way or another, regardless. Hamill has suggested in the past that he would be open to it, but he told RadioTimes.com earlier this year that “We haven’t really discussed it, so it’s all in JJ’s [Abrams, who will direct episode IX] hands.”

Since then he's had the internet abuzz after posting a picture of himself clean shaven on Twitter, having shorn the beard that he has been sporting for the last few years – including in The Last Jedi. The snap has led some people on Twitter to suggest that he will appear as a Force ghost in the next Star Wars instalment, which is due to begin filming soon.

"So... Force ghost Luke doesn't have a beard?" @RollyJogerJones wrote...

More like this

Although some reckon the clean shave indicates the film might travel back in time instead:

Of course, there is the possibility that Episode IX will be a Hamill-less occasion:

Or maybe we're all just barking up the wrong tree...

Whether or not Hamill appears in the final instalment of JJ Abrams' Star Wars trilogy, it is set to be a doozy. The Americans' star Keri Russell and Billy Dee Williams (who played Lando Calrissian in the original trilogy) are the latest to be added to a cast that already includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita N'Yongo and Adam Driver. Find out everything you need to know about the film here.

Advertisement

Star Wars Episode IX will be released in UK cinemas in December 2019