But despite all these doctors, we have to wondered, are any of them actually medically qualified? The Doctor himself did once mention studying under pioneering surgeon Joseph Lister in one of his very early incarnations, but a couple of thousand years later he's bound to be rusty at best. Doc Brown clearly knows his science but whether he actually holds any genuine qualifications we're not so sure. And we strongly suspect Venkman uses the word doctor like you would a nickname.

No, the most qualified person on the scene medically speaking is none of the above, it's another character entirely who pops up at the end – supervillain Harley Quinn, formerly known as Dr Harleen Frances Quinzel, MD...