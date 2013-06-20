As well as being the location for all of the show's studio filming, the BBC studios in Wales are home to the interior of the Tardis itself.

A spokesman for Clarence House said: "The Prince and The Duchess always enjoy their annual visit to Wales and this year they are looking forward to a varied programme of engagements including everything from Dylan Thomas’s Boat House to Doctor Who’s Tardis! Their Royal Highnesses are also keen to highlight the vital work being done across Wales by some of the charities they are involved with."

While having a nosy around the Doctor's spacecraft the royals will also meet the show's stars Matt Smith and Jenna-Louise Coleman.

It's not the first time Doctor Who cast have had a royal encounter this year. Jenna-Louise Coleman met the Queen herself at BBC's Broadcasting House earlier this month.

