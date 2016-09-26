The research – conducted by Yale – put Downton Abbey’s Highclere Castle in second place and in third was the white mansion Southfork Ranch which featured in the eighties drama Dallas.

The dream: Highclere Castle

But in reality, most Brits say their digs actually resemble Victor Meldrew’s house from One Foot in the Grave.

The reality: Victor Meldrew's House

The Tardis even beat Rachel and Monica’s apartment in Friends, and the most famous address on the list – 221B Baker Street, London – home to Sherlock Holmes.

1. The TARDIS (Doctor Who)

2. Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey)

3. Southfork Ranch (Dallas)

4. Rachel and Monica’s apartment (Friends)

5. Chatsworth House (Pride & Prejudice)

6. Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment (Sex in the City)

7. Del Boy’s flat (Only Fools and Horses)

8. 221B Baker Street (Sherlock)

9. Frasier’s penthouse (Frasier)

10. The Good’s home (The Good Life)

11. Tracey Island (Thunderbirds)

12. The Banks family mansion (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air)

13. Mrs Brown’s home (Mrs Brown’s Boys)

14. Father Ted’s home on Craggy Island (Father Ted)

15. Red Dwarf (Red Dwarf)

16. The Addams family mansion (The Addams Family)

17. Flintstone House (The Flintstones)

18. Winterfell Castle (Game of Thrones)

19. The Royles’ home (The Royle Family)

20. Evergreen Terrace (The Simpsons)