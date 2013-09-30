Asked how the Tardis chose where to take the Doctor on his adventures, the Who showrunner told Nerd3: “I don’t think it’s like Quantum Leap where he’s been put where he needs to be. It’s much more the Tardis is like a party animal saying ‘That looks way fun! Let’s put the Doctor there and see what happens’."

And of course this suits the Time Lord just fine. "That’s what the Doctor’s like as well," said Moffat. "Why does he never turn up in times of peace? What. Would. He. Do? He turns up where there’s fun. There’s that line in the [series six episode] The Impossible Astronaut ‘If I just give her the overall picture she’ll put me in the place that’s most fun’. The Doctor is a thrill-seeker – he lives for danger and excitement – so the Tardis just throws him there and he tries to sort it out as best he can.

"I don’t think either the Doctor or The Tardis are setting out to mend the universe... [Although] sometimes I think the Doctor pretends to himself that he’s doing that."

Moffat was speaking to Nerd3 in a wide-ranging and entertaining video interview. Watch the whole thing below.

Image: Tim Rose

