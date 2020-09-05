Stars Anna Friel (Marcella), Sophie Okonedo (Wanderlust) and David Harewood (Homeland) are also lending their voices to the show, which Sky describes as “perfect for families looking to unwind together at the end of a hectic day”.

Speaking about the new series, Sky Director of Kids Content Lucy Murphy said: “In times of great change and uncertainty it’s never been more important to look after the whole family’s mental health and Dreamflight will offer our Sky families a brilliant way to pause, and take a moment to unwind and add a little reassurance and calm as their days get busier and new daily routines are established.”

From Monday 7th September, all episodes of Dreamflight are available on Sky Kids and the NOW TV Kids Pass (£3.99 a month). You can sign up to Sky TV here.

Dhawan fans can also hear the actor in the recently announced Gerry Anderson-inspired audio series First Action Bureau. The free podcast series – which to be released weekly from 1st October 2020 – is set in a near-utopian 2068 where the titular Bureau uses quantum artificial intelligence to predict criminal activity before it occurs.

Dreamflight is available on Sky Kids and NOW TV from Monday 7th September. Check out our list of the best TV shows on NOW TV here, or if you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.