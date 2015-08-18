See? Obsessed. Yet he appears to have outdone himself on the cover of the Doctor Who Magazine this month...

... where he appears alongside Missy in a red velvet coat that looks very familiar. See below.

Yep! It's the same sort of outfit worn by Pertwee at the beginning of his tenure, starting from 1971's Terror of the Autons.

However, Pertwee is not the only incarnation that the Doctor Who Magazine cover references. According to editor Tom Spilsbury, it is also a riff on the classic early 80s picture of Peter Davison's Fifth Doctor standing back-to-back to Anthony Ainley's Master.

Speaking to the magazine for their series 9 preview, showrunner Steven Moffat said that the Master has, "always been the Doctor by other means. He/she is the most Doctor-like character in Doctor Who other than the Doctor himself. The one tiny difference is... she’s insane!

"It’s always been the case that they’re sort of best friends, and that they like each other. That character has always just been sort of mischievous and naughty, and not really understanding the Doctor’s fastidiousness about swatting flies. It’s just a friendship between a vegetarian and a hunter.”

Doctor Who Magazine 490 is on sale on Thursday (20th August)