Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie and Matt Lucas wish Wales good luck against Portugal
Bread of Who-ven
Published: Wednesday, 6 July 2016 at 8:53 am
The surprise success of Wales in this year’s Euro 2016 tournament has brought in many new supporters for the plucky footballers, and now the team can count two Tardis travellers among their number – new companion Pearl Mackie and the returning Matt Lucas.
Speaking from the set of Doctor Who where they’re currently filming series 10, the stars explain their love of the country they get to work in, cheer on the boys and even throw in a little bit of Welsh to wish Wales “pob lwc” in their semi-final match against Portugal tonight.
It’s enough to bring a tear to the eye of anyone in the small crossover of people who watch football AND Doctor Who.
Doctor Who will return this Christmas
