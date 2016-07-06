The surprise success of Wales in this year’s Euro 2016 tournament has brought in many new supporters for the plucky footballers, and now the team can count two Tardis travellers among their number – new companion Pearl Mackie and the returning Matt Lucas.

Speaking from the set of Doctor Who where they’re currently filming series 10, the stars explain their love of the country they get to work in, cheer on the boys and even throw in a little bit of Welsh to wish Wales “pob lwc” in their semi-final match against Portugal tonight.