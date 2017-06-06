Doctor Who’s John Barrowman travels in style in handmade Tardis socks
They're bigger on the inside...
Published: Tuesday, 6 June 2017 at 2:00 pm
Travelling, whether it be through space and time or around the world, can be a stressful business, but Doctor Who star John Barrowman knows how to kick back and relax when he hits the road or the skies – in a pair of handmade Tardis socks.
The Arrow and DC multiverse star shared a snap of himself sporting the blue (we’re guessing knitted) creations on board a flight recently and he looked very comfortable in them indeed.
Of course, we imagine the socks are stretchy enough to be bigger on the inside, just like the Doctor’s beloved ship.
Barrowman did, however, remove them before dancing at 39,000 ft.
They're still not a patch on his Tardis dress, though.
