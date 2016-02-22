In some ways, we are glad that Captain Jack and the Eleventh Doctor have never crossed paths. Yes, it would have been a lot of fun, but there's something about the voracious Time Agent and the big-kid Doctor hooking up that makes us a bit uneasy.

This after all was a Doctor who put newlyweds in bunk beds; Captain Jack would take that as a gymnastic challenge.

But then we saw this photo from the Wizard World Comic-Con in Portland...

Look everyone I found the Doctor and he still loves me after #bangkillmarry #portland love Jb

Posted by John Barrowman Official on Sunday, 21 February 2016

...and suddenly we're campaigning for a Big Finish Valentine's Day special.

That said, we really don't want to hear about this game of 'Bang Kill Marry'.

