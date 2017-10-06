Former Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate will are to reunite – as ducks. Tate, who played companion Donna Noble, will join former Tenth Doctor Tennant in Disney’s animated DuckTales reboot.

Tate will voice villain Magica De Spell, the Sorceress of the Shadows and arch nemesis of Tennant's Scrooge McDuck. But Magica won’t be the only one meddling with McDuck, as the classic baddie will recruit niece Lena – voiced by Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black) – to her cause.