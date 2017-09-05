Doctor Who’s Billie Piper thinks Rose would still be in love with the female Doctor
“Jodie’s a babe,” the actress has said
It’s fair to say that the casting of Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who will mark a major sea change for the BBC sci-fi series, with the Broadchurch star’s portrayal of the first female incarnation of the regenerating Time Lord ripe for all sorts of different dynamics when she takes over the series this Christmas.
However, former star Billie Piper has now revealed one thing that definitely WON’T change when the Doctor switches gender – the feelings of her character Rose Tyler, who will carry on loving the Doctor (who she travelled with in his Ninth and Tenth incarnations) despite the alteration.
Piper reportedly made the comments about Rose and Doctor’s relationship while appearing at Atlanta’s Dragon Con over the weekend, and later confirmed her belief on Twitter, replying to headline about the story with the words “Yehhhh she would….Jodie’s a babe.”
And at a different convention over the weekend, Canada’s FANeXpo, Piper went into a little more depth about how she thought the Doctor/companion relationship would change under Whittaker’s tenure, telling fans that she was excited about the new dynamic.
“I think it’ll bring something totally different,” she said. “And I think that in whatever capacity, if they’re going to save the world and travel through time, they’re gonna have to have a strong allegiance. I think this is just the beginning of something really exciting.
More like this
“And it’s not going to be traditional, it’s going to be more modern, and progressive, but it’ll always have the same – it’ll always be about needing each other, regardless of whether the Doctor is a girl, or a guy, or a cat. That’s next. The next Doctor is a cat.
“So, you know, I think it’s always going to be a beautiful, unique [thing] in whatever shape or size. I’m desperate to read those scripts – oh my god.”
Frankly, if the scripts really do reveal the first female Doctor will be followed by the first feline Doctor, we’re right there with her.
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas