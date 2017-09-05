Piper reportedly made the comments about Rose and Doctor’s relationship while appearing at Atlanta’s Dragon Con over the weekend, and later confirmed her belief on Twitter, replying to headline about the story with the words “Yehhhh she would….Jodie’s a babe.”

And at a different convention over the weekend, Canada’s FANeXpo, Piper went into a little more depth about how she thought the Doctor/companion relationship would change under Whittaker’s tenure, telling fans that she was excited about the new dynamic.

“I think it’ll bring something totally different,” she said. “And I think that in whatever capacity, if they’re going to save the world and travel through time, they’re gonna have to have a strong allegiance. I think this is just the beginning of something really exciting.

“And it’s not going to be traditional, it’s going to be more modern, and progressive, but it’ll always have the same – it’ll always be about needing each other, regardless of whether the Doctor is a girl, or a guy, or a cat. That’s next. The next Doctor is a cat.

“So, you know, I think it’s always going to be a beautiful, unique [thing] in whatever shape or size. I’m desperate to read those scripts – oh my god.”

Frankly, if the scripts really do reveal the first female Doctor will be followed by the first feline Doctor, we’re right there with her.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas