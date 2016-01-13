Steven Moffat, Sarah Dollard, Mark Gatiss and co were handed a clipboard and a pen, and asked to create one great big Doctor Who tale together.

The catch was, the person with the clipboard would only be able to see the last sentence, written by the writer before them.

The results? Well, they were... a bit bizarre. Then again, what do expect from the most respected sci-fi writers in space and time?

More like this

The good news is, the story isn't finished: viewers right now are carrying on the game, one comment at a time, on the Doctor Who Facebook page.

Advertisement

Dare you join them in creating a tale that's as old as timey wimey?