Whatever happened to the Ninth Roman Legion? Historians have long speculated about the fate of this fearsome force, which vanished almost two thousand years ago. But perhaps they should consult Doctor Who to find out the truth...

In the next episode, The Eaters of Light, the Time Lord and Bill will visit ancient Aberdeenshire to solve this ancient mystery. The Ninth Legion of the Imperial Roman army vanished from records after they marched beyond Hadrian's Wall and deep into the mists of Scotland - and were apparently never seen again.