Speaking on companion show Doctor Who Unleashed, showrunner Russell T Davies confirmed that Cribbins' scene in the special would mark his final appearance as Wilf.

Though there had been hopes to film further scenes with Cribbins, the 93-year-old's health prevented him from returning to set. He died on 27th July, 2022.

"It’s one of the great joys of my life that at the end of Bernard’s career, at the end of his life, he came back to us to shoot what actually turned out to be his final scene," Davies said. "We didn’t know that at the time, but he loved coming back. He had kind of retired, but he loved Doctor Who.

"We wanted to do more, ‘cause we love him. He wasn’t well enough to do more, but that one scene he completed fills me with absolute joy. In those few seconds, there’s everything he brings to the screen. He’s joyous, he’s worried, he’s scared, he’s full of love, he hugs Donna, he hugs the Doctor – it’s pure Bernard.

"I am so glad we got to shoot that, because it’s one of the great joys of my entire life that I got to work with that man and I got to know him and I got to be his friend.

"I love him. He’s absolutely beautiful and here is at the end, back in Doctor Who."

Catherine Tate, David Tennant and Bernard Cribbins on the set of Doctor Who Twitter/DoctorWho

Tennant also paid tribute to Cribbins in the Unleashed episode, describing his co-star as "a magical human".

"We were beyond delighted when we knew that Bernard was going to be able to come back," said Tennant. "It means so much to me personally and I think to the show as a whole really that he was there. That character meant so much to so many people."

Cribbins' final Doctor Who episode was dedicated to his memory.

