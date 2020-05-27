But there's some good news for Whovians too - Sunday night's double bill will also see a brand new sequel written by former showrunner Russell T Davies - apparently telling "a secret that must be told..."

Davies will also be tweeting along with the episodes - both of which he wrote and both of which are set on New Earth, a planet settled by humans five million years in the future.

It's not yet clear which episode or episodes will be chosen for the very final watchalong - but there will plenty be no shortage of episodes to choose from.

The watchalongs have proven very popular since they first began towards the start of lockdown, with numerous big name guests tweeting along with a range of popular new Who episodes including The Day of the Doctor and Vincent and the Doctor.

This week's double bill will begin at 7pm this Saturday, 30th May.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.