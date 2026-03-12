❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Doctor Who writer explains how new revamp of "unloved" Peter Davison story will address "failings" of original version
Pete McTighe reveals how his team have revamped 1984's Warriors of the Deep to create a new, enhanced viewing experience.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Thursday, 12 March 2026 at 7:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad