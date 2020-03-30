Do the travels of Ten and Rose still have a place firmly in your heart(s)? Or are the initial adventures of the TARDIS "fam" the only way to go? Vote now and make your choice – or, if you want more of a reminder of what went on in each series, check out our short recaps below.

Series two

Following in the footsteps of Christopher Eccleston can’t have been easy, but David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor made it look like a doddle as he and Rose (Billie Piper) travelled through time and space, battling alternate-universe Cybermen, clockwork droids, werewolves, Krillitane and (of course) a few Daleks.

And has there ever been a more heartbreaking Who moment than the Doctor and Rose’s separation in series finale Doomsday? If there is, we don’t think we could handle it.

Series eleven

Jodie Whittaker burst through the roof of a train carriage and onto the screens of the nation in her record-breaking opening episode.

Whether she was battling tooth-faced baddies, visiting Rosa Parks and King James I or just taking on Arachnids in the UK, Whittaker’s new Doctor definitely made her mark. And little did we know how important that Timeless Child hint in episode two would become…

Fully caught up? Then head back up and vote to your heart’s content, and keep your eyes peeled – we’ll have the next round of voting going live on Monday 6th April.

