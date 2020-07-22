Doctor Who stalwarts set to feature include Paul McGann (the Eighth Doctor), Alex Kingston (River Song), Carole Ann Ford (Susan), Louise Jameson (Leela), Neve McIntosh, Catrina Stewart and Dan Starkey (Vastra, Jenny and Strax), and Nicola Walker (companion Liv Chenka).

Mark Bonnar and Jamie Anderson, who work across both Big Finish's Doctor Who releases and their Space: 1999 range based on the classic Gerry Anderson TV series, will also be part of the event.

"We were disappointed to have to cancel our annual one-day Big Finish Day event at Derby QUAD, but we racked our brains to think what was possible by way of an alternative," explained Nicholas Briggs, Creative Director at Big Finish.

"Throughout the coronavirus crisis, we've continued to produce many audio dramas so we thought a little peek into our lockdown lives might be fun. Virtual Big Finish Day promises star guests and surprises, as cast, crew and fans come together to make a special online event where everyone is invited."

Big Finish has promised that "exclusive news" will be revealed during the livestream – and the good news doesn't stop there...

Though this year's live event had to be cancelled, Big Finish Day is scheduled to take place next year on Saturday 22nd May 2021, with all tickets originally purchased for 2020 being automatically transferred over to the new event. (Any ticket-holders who are unable to make the new date can contact Derby QUAD box office (from 7th September) for a full refund.)

