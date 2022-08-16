Doctor Who's Maureen O'Brien reprises Vicki role after almost 60 years

O'Brien reappears as Vicki, formerly companion to the First Doctor (William Hartnell), in a new trailer to promote the release of the Doctor Who - The Collection: Season 2 Blu-ray set .

Maureen O'Brien, who last appeared in Doctor Who on-screen in 1965, has reprised her role for a special new scene.

In the sequence, scripted by Doctor Who writer Pete McTighe (Kerblam! and Praxeus), Vicki recalls her amazing adventures with the Doctor and friends, which ended in the story The Myth Makers when she opted to depart the TARDIS having fallen in love with the Trojan warrior Troilus.

We eventually see that it's Vicki's granddaughter who's being regaled by these tales of trips across time and space, establishing that Vicki remained in 12th century BC and had at least one daughter.

Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 2 will include the following stories from 1964 and 1965:

The missing two episodes of The Crusade – which see the Doctor and company entangled in the conflict between King Richard the Lionheart (Julian Glover) and Saladin (Bernard Kay) – have been reconstructed using off-air photographs and the original broadcast soundtrack, while remaining episodes have been newly remastered.

Doctor Who: The Collection season 2 pack shot. BBC Studios

The limited edition nine disc set will also include new feature-length interviews with Maureen O'Brien and William Russell (fellow companion Ian Chesterton), brand new documentaries, more of the popular Gogglebox-style Behind the Sofa feature (in which former Doctor Who cast watch clips from the series), plus audio commentaries, photo galleries, scripts and more, alongside hours of special features previously released on DVD.

Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 2 is available to pre-order now from Amazon.

