Doctor Who Unbound to return with a new version of the War Doctor

The series, which tells hypothetical stories based on various "what if?" scenarios in the Whoniverse, will once again feature alternate timelines spun out from previous adventures.

Big Finish has announced the return of the Doctor Who Unbound audio adventure series – 15 years after the range initially ended.

The first of two box sets will explore an alternative timeline set in the immediate aftermath of the classic Tom Baker serial Genesis of the Daleks, imagining what might have happed had the Fourth Doctor destroyed the Daleks once and for all on Skaro.

Colin Baker will star as an unexpected incarnation of the War Doctor – the Warrior – as he encounters familiar faces from his past and future including Romana (Rebecca Night), the Master (Geoffrey Beevers), and Peri (Nicola Bryant).

The exclusive box set contains three stories – Dust Devil by John Dorney, Aftershocks by Lou Morgan, and The Difference Office by James Kettle.

It will be released in April 2022, but is already available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD or digital download from the Big Finish website.

Meanwhile, the second volume within the series, Doctor of War – Destiny, is set to be released in September 2022, with Big Finish listeners offered the chance to save money by pre-ordering both box sets together in a bundle at a price of £38 (or £33 for digital download).

Speaking about the return of the series, producer David Richardson explained, "Doctor Who Unbound remains a very popular range in our back catalogue. It’s been almost 15 years since the last release in the series – in fact Masters of War was just being finished off when I joined Big Finish.



"So here we are in 2022, and Doctor Who Unbound not only gets its own relaunch but as a miniseries too – stepping through the multiverse to a different timeline where the Time War started earlier in the Doctor’s life, and a different incarnation of the War Doctor was triggered. Here the Doctor’s life changes forever during Genesis of the Daleks – and his future takes a very different track."