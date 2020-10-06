Specifically, the story has been created in partnership with Escape Hunt, the company behind Doctor Who escape room A Dalek Awakens, and serves as a prequel to the events of that live experience.

A synopsis for Genetics of the Daleks reads: "There are 10,000 humans in stasis aboard Starship Future. Ten thousand humans expecting to wake up on a distant planet, their new home.

"But twenty years into their journey, Starship Future takes on board fuel – and something else. Something that’s been waiting, frozen in space, for a very long time. Something malevolent. Something with a plan.

More like this

"Unless the Doctor can help, it looks like the people of Starship Future have no future at all…"

"Of all the monsters in all of Doctor Who, I've no doubt that the Daleks are the most successful, and this story is really rather good at showing why," Baker himself said. "You see, even a solitary, seemingly dead Dalek is a deadly enemy.

"But after a while, old enemies can become old friends. I'm very fond of these villains, because without them I couldn't win, and be the hero. I have two little Daleks by my bedside. They've become my closest friends. I look at them and I’m filled with a warm glow."

Big Finish

James Goss, producer of Time Lord Victorious, added: "It's thrilling to see the Fourth Doctor blunder into Time Lord Victorious, encountering the last survivor of the Dalek Time Squad and taking on its deadly scheme. The script works brilliantly as a standalone story, but also expands the Time Lord Victorious universe and sets up the A Dalek Awakens escape room. It's full of clues for both."

Time Lord Victorious: Genetics of the Daleks is now available to pre-order as a collector's edition CD (for £10.99) and as a digital download (at £8.99) from bigfinish.com.

Pippa Haywood (Bodyguard), Clive Mantle (Game of Thrones) and Nina Toussaint-White (who previously played the characters Mels in the Doctor Who TV story Let's Kill Hitler) will star alongside Baker in the drama.

Advertisement

Doctor Who will return to BBC One this festive period – if you're looking for something to watch sooner, check out our TV Guide