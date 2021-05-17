Doctor Who: Time Fracture is giving away a limited number of free tickets to key workers

Upcoming live event Doctor Who: Time Fracture is giving away 270 complimentary tickets to key workers as a thank you for their service during the pandemic.

Advertisement

The immersive experience aims to put you in the world of Doctor Who, with a story set in 1940 as UNIT finds itself on the brink of defeat as a rift in space and time opens in Mayfair.

David Bradley reprises his role as the First Doctor for the show, which has been dreamt up by Immersive Everywhere, the company behind London’s long-running The Great Gatsby production.

The complimentary tickets will be given out in a lottery that can be entered by frontline workers, including all current NHS, Armed Forces, Emergency Services, HM Prisons, Nursery, Primary and Secondary Education staff.

Those who wish to enter the draw should fill out this Google Form on the Time Fracture website before Thursday 20th May, when winners will be chosen at random and notified.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Tickets will be valid for the performances on Sunday 23rd May taking place at Davies Mews in London and guests will need to sort their own travel arrangements.

The lucky winners of the draw will get a pair of tickets, with only one of the two attendees required to be a frontline worker, allowing any friend, partner or family member to join for the day.

The event is officially licensed by BBC Studios and a trailer was revealed last summer, featuring some of The Doctor’s most iconic foes.

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Time Fracture opens to the general public on Wednesday 26th May, with tickets available from £49.95 on the event’s website. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.