After growing up in war-torn Coventry during the Second World War, she broke into the industry as a trainee studio manager at the BBC.

Here, in 1962, she gained access to the experimental Radiophonic Workshop, where she transformed Ron Grainer's score into the Doctor Who theme. Grainer is still officially credited as the tune's sole writer as a result of the broadcaster's policies at the time.

She died aged 64 in 2001, having left a considerable mark on the industry – during the 1960s, she was approached by Paul McCartney to work on a backing track for The Beatles' Yesterday.

The degree will be awarded in Derbyshire's hometown on Monday.