Doctor Who: The Collection to release season 24 starring Sylvester McCoy on Blu-ray

Revisit the classic Seventh Doctor episodes in Blu-ray.

Sylvester McCoy as the Seventh Doctor (BBC, HF)

Published:

BBC Studios has just announced the release of the next instalment in the Doctor Who: The Collection range, and it includes some of the Seventh Doctor’s most memorable episodes.

Season 24 first aired in 1987 and saw Sylvester McCoy take on the Time Lord mantle for the first time, joining companion Mel (Bonnie Langford).

The Collection range features newly remastered versions of four classic Doctor Who season 24 episodes.T he Doctor faces Kate O’Mara’s renegade Time Lady and the terrifying Tetraps in Time and the Rani, while Paradise Towers pits him and Mel against killer cleaning robots. The pair then travel to 1950s Wales in Delta and the Bannermen, before battling the murderous ruler of Iceworld in Dragonfire.

Doctor Who: The Collection season 24
Press handout

The eight-disc box features extended versions of these four stories with surround sound, along with previously unseen material.

You’ll be able to watch a brand new feature-length documentary offering an overview of season 24 titled Here’s to the Future, and The Making of Delta and the Bannermen. There will also be over 25 hours of never-seen-before raw material and behind-the-scenes footage of the regeneration scene.

Plus, exclusive interviews with Sylvester McCoy, Bonnie Langford, Sophie Aldred, Clive Merrison and Patricia Quinn are also included.

With so much new content to get through, it’s a great way to pass the time until the release of Doctor Who season 13 later this year.

A specially-shot trailer has also released to promote the new Blu-ray set – titled ’24 Carat’ and written by Doctor Who writer Pete McTighe, it sees Sylvester McCoy reprise his role as the Seventh Doctor, alongside Bonnie Langford as Mel, now a “business leader, philanthropist, galactic entrepreneur” rejecting business pitches from her outer space HQ.

You can pre-order Doctor Who – The Collection: Season 24 now from Amazon ahead of its release. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

