❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Doctor Who icon David Tennant returns as the Tenth Doctor for 15 brand new adventures with Big Finish
Three of the new adventures will be multi-Doctor stories.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 4:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad