As fans wait for Doctor Who to return on screen at Christmas, some exciting news has just arrived – David Tennant will be returning as the Tenth Doctor.

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Tennant's return will not be on-screen (that we know of) but he will be back in audio form, playing his original incarnation of the Time Lord in 15 new Big Finish audio adventures.

Twelve of these new adventures will be released bimonthly from summer 2027, while the other three will comprise a new box set in which the Tenth Doctor teams up with some of his other incarnations. The release date for that box set is yet to be confirmed.

On returning as the Tenth Doctor, Tennant said in a statement: "Big Finish makes it dangerously easy – you turn up, have a lovely time, and suddenly you've saved the universe again."

Meanwhile, Nicholas Briggs, Big Finish’s creative director, added: "We’re always on the look-out for David to return. He is such a busy, in-demand actor, sometimes it’s just not possible for him to find the time to come to the studio.

"But we’re always ready and waiting with new stories to tell and now he’s back and we’re loving every minute of it. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride during these new adventures. They’re fast, funny, scary audio dramas with surprises from the very first episode."

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The initial 12-part series of The Tenth Doctor Adventures is available to pre-order now for £9.99 per story as digital downloads, or £13.99 with a collector’s edition CD at www.bigfinish.com.

A complete series multibuy bundle is available to pre-order for £102 (digital download to own) or £132 (download to own and collector’s edition CD).

Meanwhile, the box set of the final three episodes is available to pre-order for £19.99 (digital download to own) or £29.99 (download to own and collector’s edition CD).

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While Tennant is not currently expected to return to the TV series, having last been seen playing the Fourteenth Doctor in 2023's 60th anniversary specials, we know that his co-star from his Tenth Doctor years, Billie Piper, will be.

The most recent episode of the series ended with Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor regenerating into Piper – although there is still a question mark over whether she is actually playing the Doctor, or whether something else is going on.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

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