Doctor Who drops surprise teaser for season 13

It would appear that something Whovian this way comes as the BBC just unveiled a very brief, yet very intriguing, Doctor Who teaser – and when we say brief, we very much mean it.

The five-second teaser aired tonight on BBC One just before the second live show of Strictly Come Dancing. In it, we see Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor attempting to communicate with someone, maybe us, but struggling to get through.

Other than a colourful holding screen, the only other thing that we saw on the screen was the logo for Blankety Blank – a show that makes its return to the screens after a lengthy absence tonight. Coincidence? Unlikely.

There really isn’t anything else in the Doctor Who teaser we haven’t told you but if you want to see it for yourself, here it is below!

Of course, much of the Doctor Who chatter of late has been about the return of Russell T Davies who is picking up the keys to the TARDIS once again in 2023. Russell, or RTD to us fans, was the person responsible for bringing the show back to BBC One following its cancellation in 1989.

With Russell will come a brand new Doctor, but their identity is still a closely-guarded secret – but that hasn’t stopped rumours swirling! Hopefully, we will find out who it is soon, but we still have one more series with Jodie and current showrunner, Chris Chibnall, to get through before we can start properly looking to the future.

Doctor Who season 13 will air on BBC One this autumn. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.