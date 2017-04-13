You're never quite sure when watching Doctor Who just how functional those countless levers and buttons on the Tardis console are. Well it turns out a lot of them really do things (even if those things may not actually involve travelling in time).

In this behind the scenes video, new companion Pearl Mackie (aka Bill Potts) and the Doctor's sometime assistant Matt Lucas (Nardole) take us on a whistlestop tour of the Tardis control panel and demonstrate that throwing switches, pressing buttons and even sticking your fingers in holes actually does make things switch on, light up and in some cases creak...