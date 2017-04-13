Doctor Who stars Pearl Mackie and Matt Lucas give us a crash course in the Tardis console
It turns out those buttons really do work...
You're never quite sure when watching Doctor Who just how functional those countless levers and buttons on the Tardis console are. Well it turns out a lot of them really do things (even if those things may not actually involve travelling in time).
In this behind the scenes video, new companion Pearl Mackie (aka Bill Potts) and the Doctor's sometime assistant Matt Lucas (Nardole) take us on a whistlestop tour of the Tardis control panel and demonstrate that throwing switches, pressing buttons and even sticking your fingers in holes actually does make things switch on, light up and in some cases creak...
Want to learn how to pilot your very own TARDIS? @Pearlie_mack and @realmattlucas are here to show you how it's done! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/AiJkvm01sW
— Doctor Who BBCA (@DoctorWho_BBCA) April 12, 2017
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April at 7:20pm